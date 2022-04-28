Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $58,068,492 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $52.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $829.05. The stock had a trading volume of 407,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443,643. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $938.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.78. The company has a market cap of $832.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.