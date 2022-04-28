Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $514,183.39 and approximately $650.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,193.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.17 or 0.00783724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.86 or 0.00198649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022888 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.