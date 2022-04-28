Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.62 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of TER traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $107.34. 31,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Teradyne by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

