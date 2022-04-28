Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

TDC traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

