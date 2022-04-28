Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.82

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.82 and last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.43.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

