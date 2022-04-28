Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 319257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after purchasing an additional 544,733 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

