Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,706,000 after buying an additional 137,833 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $69.34. 104,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.