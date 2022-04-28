Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 603 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,244. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

