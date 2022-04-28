Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 26,300 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Open Text were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after acquiring an additional 592,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,814,000 after purchasing an additional 240,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

OTEX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 44,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,981. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

