Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 68.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.93. 45,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.64. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.