Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $19,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 151,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 437,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,535. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.77) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €12.70 ($13.66) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

