Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,025. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.79, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

