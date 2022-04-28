Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.29 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

