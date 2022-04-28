Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.21. 16,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,790. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

