Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $25,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.98. 15,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,785. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

