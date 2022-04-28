Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.32. 208,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,174. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

