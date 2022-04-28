Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

