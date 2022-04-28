Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,771 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $21,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 228,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. 13,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,630. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

