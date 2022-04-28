Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 201,254 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 870.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201,254 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.63. 61,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,758. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.