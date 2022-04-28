Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,522 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.92.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,465. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

