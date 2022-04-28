Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 65,512 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.24% of DXC Technology worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,751 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,646. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

