Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 12,594 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Turbine worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

