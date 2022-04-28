Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00009704 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $891,044.82 and $10,333.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.23 or 0.07294115 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055692 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.