Swiss National Bank Sells 592,100 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,914,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 592,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $309,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

