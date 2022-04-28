Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Vulcan Materials worth $104,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.32.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

