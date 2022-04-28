Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $120,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 156,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 241,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.