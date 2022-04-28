Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of IQVIA worth $205,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $166,276,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.75.

Shares of IQV opened at $210.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.