Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $100,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

