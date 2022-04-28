Swiss National Bank Has $99.37 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Dover worth $99,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.00. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.92 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.