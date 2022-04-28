Swiss National Bank Has $127.43 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Nucor worth $127,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

