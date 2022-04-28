Swiss National Bank Has $122.36 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Equity Residential worth $122,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.