Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Synopsys worth $213,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $287.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

