Susquehanna Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.42.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.