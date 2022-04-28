Susquehanna Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $138.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $118.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.87.

HES stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

