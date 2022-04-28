Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $138.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

