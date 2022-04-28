Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $66.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.62.

Shares of CLR opened at $56.09 on Monday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

