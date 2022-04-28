SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

