SunContract (SNC) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

SunContract (SNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $342,096.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Profile

SNC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

