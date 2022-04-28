Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,221. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.47.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

