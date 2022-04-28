Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,058 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.79% of Stratasys worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,469,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,190,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

