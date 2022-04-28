Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 8.3%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 7,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

STOK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

The firm has a market cap of $561.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

