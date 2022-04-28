StockNews.com Lowers Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Sell

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

TRHC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 314,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,027. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

