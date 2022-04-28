StockNews.com Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

DAC traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 477,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Danaos has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Danaos by 47.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Danaos by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

