STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 87,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,947. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 385,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

