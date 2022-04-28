Stifel Nicolaus Trims OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price to $52.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONEW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of ONEW opened at $30.44 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 3.32.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after buying an additional 598,505 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

