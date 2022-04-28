Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

STVN opened at €16.19 ($17.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.20.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

