State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 15,814 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Duke Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.