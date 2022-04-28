State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $51.19 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $51,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Twilio by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.54.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

