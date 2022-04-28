State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cintas worth $50,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $401.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus cut their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

