State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $53,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,144,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $354.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

